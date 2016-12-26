Buy ticket
Upcoming special exhibition

Night Fever

Designmuseum Danmark sets off 2020 with a bang with “Night Fever. Designing club culture 1960-today”, an exciting special exhibition inviting the public on a journey through the design history of nightclubs.

Outdoor exhibition

Matters – rethinking materials

The museum and CHART proudly present 'Matters – rethinking materials', an exhibition showcasing unique pieces by five Nordic designers, investigating new and innovative ways of using material.

