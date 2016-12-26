Upcoming special exhibition
Night Fever
Designmuseum Danmark sets off 2020 with a bang with “Night Fever. Designing club culture 1960-today”, an exciting special exhibition inviting the public on a journey through the design history of nightclubs.
Permanent exhibition
Check out our wonderful and diverse world of chairs. We’ll tell the story of how Danish design became an international brand.
Podcast
Listen to our new podcast 'Danish design podcast'. Listen before your visit, at your workout, your commute, or your couch.
Exhibitions
Come and meet the exhibit’s many Danish design classics that are put into an international perspective and compared with foreign pieces. See icons from Kaare Klint, Hans Wegner, Arne Jacobsen, Verner Panton and many more!
Outdoor exhibition
The museum and CHART proudly present 'Matters – rethinking materials', an exhibition showcasing unique pieces by five Nordic designers, investigating new and innovative ways of using material.
Visit us
Visit and explore our inspiring design store featuring handpicked design, crafts and products from leading and upcoming brands.
Permanent exhibition
Get a look at a wide spectrum of contemporary Danish design, including furniture, product design, graphic design, fashion, and design for public spaces.
Visit us
Good design meets tasty food at the Design Museum’s Café Klint, where you can get everything from snacks to a good and filling meal.
About the museum
Meet contemporary design in historic buildings. Visit the birthplace, museum and central archive of Danish design.